Nagarjuna Sagar Project officials issue flood alert

Nalgonda: The officials of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) altered the authorities concerned to take necessary precautionary measures to safeguard men and property materials on downstream side of the project as its radial crest gates probably operated within three days.

In a flood warning message, Superintendent Engineer of NSP K Dharma said that inflow to NSP was increased to over five lakhs cusecs and expected inflows may further increase at any time. NSP radial crest gates probably operated within three days and excess discharge would be released to the downstream of the project into Krishna river.

The water level in NSP reached 567.90 feet as a against full reservoir level of 590 feet. Current water storage in the project was 251.3 tmcs as against gross full storage capacity of 312 tmcs. Inflow to the project was 5,23,962 cusecs. Two crest gates of Pulichinthala Project Lifted

Two crest gates of Pulichinthala Project were also lifted up to three feet and releasing 25,000 cusecs of water to the downstream. Inflow to the project was recorded as 38,701. About 80 mega watts of power generation was continuing through four units of Pulichinthala Hydel Power Plant.

