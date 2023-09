| Nagarkurnool Beat Wanaparthy By 6 Wickets In Tca Senior Inter District One Day League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: B Narayana hit an unbeaten 123 as his side Nagarkurnool defeated Wanaparthy by six wickets in the TCA Senior inter-district one-day league, at Nagarkurnool on Wednesday.

In another match, Nikhil Goud scalped five wickets for 16 to bowl his side Achampet to two-wicket victory over Mahabubnagar.

Brief Scores:

Wanaparthy CA 216 in 34 overs (MD Jabber 49, Jashwanth 4/41) lost to Nagarkurnool CA 218/4 in 31.3 over (Narayana B 123*, Shivaji 50);

Mahabubanagar CA 121 in 30.3 overs (Nikhil Goud 5/16) lost to Achampet 127/8 in 20.4 overs (Bhanu Prakash Karne 5/60);

Nizamabad 172 in 22.5 overs (Afroz Khan 57) lost to Nirmal CA 173/9 in 32.1 overs (Dhana Singh 76; Adarsh 4/39)

Juniors State Level (U-19) One Day League: Nirmal CA 224 in 25.5 overs (Mahesh Jadhav 55, Narsingh Pawar 50; V Anirudh 5/46) bt Mancheryal 149 in 16.4 overs (K Arjun 3/8, RS Ramu 3/16).

