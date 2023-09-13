Aditya emerges champion at Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament

Aditya Choube scored 10 points out of 12 rounds for the top honours. Suryakumara Sridatta and Arnav Gupta got second and third places with 9.5 points each

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Aditya Choube

Hyderabad: Aditya Choube of SICES High School, Ambernath, Thane emerged champion of the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament on Wednesday.

He scored 10 points out of 12 rounds for the top honours. Suryakumara Sridatta and Arnav Gupta got second and third places with 9.5 points each.

Results: Top Ten Places:1. Aditya Choube, 2. Suryakumara Sridatta, 3. Arnav Gupta, 4.Valanka Fernandes, 5. Vedant Agarwal, 6. P Harshit, 7. Ramachandran TR, 8. Nanda Gopal, 9. Ruchit Acharya, 10. Sri Saivedansh;

Age category prize winners:

U-15: Boys: 1. Abhinav J Waded, 2. Anirudha Patil; Girls: 1. Lalithya Y, 2. Neha Sanvi Chitalangi; U-13: Boys: 1. Dhruv Rachuri, 2. P Lakshit; Girls: 1. Sarika V, 2. Sai Sameeksha T; U-11: Boys: 1. Tarun Karthikeya Ch, 2. Shreyansh Srivastava; Girls: 1. Manasvi Indraganti, 2. Sruti Viswanatha; U-9: Boys: 1. Uttam Surya, 2. Nishanth Challa; Girls: 1. Anika Kongara; U-7: Boys: 1. Vihaan Rachuri.

