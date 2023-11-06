Nagarkurnool: Mother and daughter drown in pond

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:09 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Nagarkurnool: In a tragic incident, a mother and daughter drowned in a pond while washing clothes in Naganole village under Nagarkurnool Municiapality on Sunday.

The mother and daughter were identified as Naramma (55) and Saidamma (37). Their bodies were recovered from the pond and shifted to a government hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered a case.