Nagarkurnool: Unable to bear police harassment, auto driver dies by suicide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 08:18 PM

Nagarkurnool: An auto driver Venkataiah committed suicide by hanging to a tree at Pedda Cheruvu in Telkapally mandal reportedly unable to bear police harassment.

Two days back, passengers, who travelled in Venkataiah’s auto, lost their gold ornaments and other materials. Following a complaint by the passengers, Nagarkurnool police called Venkataiah to the police station for inquiry, according to reports.

However, in the guise of inquiry, the police thrashed Venkataiah and he suffered injuries on the hand. Upset over police thrashing him, Venkataiah died by suicide, his family members alleged.