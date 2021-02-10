Nagoba Jatara: Mesram clan performs Thum puja in Keslapur

They prepared certain dishes and presented them to the souls of those who passed away and paid tributes.

Published: 8:49 pm

Adilabad: Members of Mesram clan, who had been camping under banyan trees since February 8, performed prayers as part of the Nagoba jatara in Keslapur village in Indervelly mandal on Wednesday. Women of Mesram clan performed Thum puja under the sacred trees located around the historic shrine.

They prepared certain dishes and presented them to the souls of those who passed away and paid tributes. They will enter the temple and worship the serpentine god Nagoba by conducting Maha Puja on Thursday night. They had brought the ganga jal and pots, key ingredients of the rituals.

Meanwhile, Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik inaugurated a Rythu Vedika at Keslapur and held a meeting with the Mesrams. She said that the facility would help farmers in conducting meetings and discussing their issues. She said that only the Telangana government created such venues to bring the agrarian community to a single platform.

