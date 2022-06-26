Nail Biochemistry by practising these questions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

28. The secondary metabolite, obtained from Catharanthus roseus, is…

a. Menthol

b. Nicotine

c. Vincristine

d. Anthocyanin

Ans: c

29. Which of the following biomolecules have a phosphodiester bond?

a. Amino acids in peptide

b. Fatty acids in a diglyceride

c. Nucleic acids in a nucleotide

d. Mono saccharides in a polysaccharide

Ans: c

30. Proteins which help other proteins to fold properly are called?

a. Chaperones

b. Actins

c. Porins

d. Synthases

Ans: a

31. The linkage in disaccharides is…

a. Ether

b. Ester

c. Amide

d. Phosphodiester

Ans: a

32. Which among the following is a wax?

a. Palmitic acid

b. Ethyl palmitate

c. Hexacosyl palmitate

d. Sodium stearate

Ans: c

33. 98 per cent of all living organisms are made up of the following number of elements….

a. 25

b. 6

c. 50

d.100

Ans: b

34. How many phosphodiester bonds are there in ATP?

a. 3

b. 2

c. 1

d. 0

Ans: d

35. Coenzymes NAD & NADP contain which of the following vitamin?

a. Niacin

b. Biotin

c. Thiamine

d. Vitamin B12

Ans: a

36. Match the mineral in column-I with the enzyme activated in Column-II

Column-I Column-II

1. Magnesium i. Alcohol dehydrogenase

2. Molybdenum ii. Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxylase

3. Zinc iii. Nitrogenase

Choose the correct option

a. 1-ii, 2-iii, 3-i

b. 1-i, 2-ii, 3-iii

c. 1-ii, 2-i, 3-iii

d. 1-iii, 2-ii, 3-i

Ans: a

37. Which of the following is not correct with respect to enzyme action

a. Substrate binds with enzyme at its active site

b. Malonate is a competitive inhibitor of succinic dehydrogenase

c. Excess succinate dose not reverse the inhibition of succinic dehydrogenase by malonate

d. A non-competitive inhibitor binds the enzyme, at a site distinct from that which binds the substrate

Ans: c

38. The enzyme involved in the crossing over between two homologous chromosomes is

a. Nuclease

b. Recombinase

c. RNA polymerase

d. DNA polymerase

Ans: b

39. Enzyme enolase catalyses the conversion of 2PGA to phosphoenolpyruvic acid in presence of which cofactor?

a. Mn

b. Fe

c. Mg

d. Zn

Ans: c