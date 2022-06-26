Nail Biochemistry by practising these questions

28. The secondary metabolite, obtained from Catharanthus roseus, is…
a. Menthol
b. Nicotine
c. Vincristine
d. Anthocyanin
Ans: c
29. Which of the following biomolecules have a phosphodiester bond?
a. Amino acids in peptide
b. Fatty acids in a diglyceride
c. Nucleic acids in a nucleotide
d. Mono saccharides in a polysaccharide
Ans: c
30. Proteins which help other proteins to fold properly are called?
a. Chaperones
b. Actins
c. Porins
d. Synthases
Ans: a
31. The linkage in disaccharides is…
a. Ether
b. Ester
c. Amide
d. Phosphodiester
Ans: a
32. Which among the following is a wax?
a. Palmitic acid
b. Ethyl palmitate
c. Hexacosyl palmitate
d. Sodium stearate
Ans: c
33. 98 per cent of all living organisms are made up of the following number of elements….
a. 25
b. 6
c. 50
d.100
Ans: b
34. How many phosphodiester bonds are there in ATP?
a. 3
b. 2
c. 1
d. 0
Ans: d
35. Coenzymes NAD & NADP contain which of the following vitamin?
a. Niacin
b. Biotin
c. Thiamine
d. Vitamin B12
Ans: a
36. Match the mineral in column-I with the enzyme activated in Column-II
Column-I Column-II
1. Magnesium i. Alcohol dehydrogenase
2. Molybdenum ii. Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxylase
3. Zinc iii. Nitrogenase
Choose the correct option
a. 1-ii, 2-iii, 3-i
b. 1-i, 2-ii, 3-iii
c. 1-ii, 2-i, 3-iii
d. 1-iii, 2-ii, 3-i
Ans: a
37. Which of the following is not correct with respect to enzyme action
a. Substrate binds with enzyme at its active site
b. Malonate is a competitive inhibitor of succinic dehydrogenase
c. Excess succinate dose not reverse the inhibition of succinic dehydrogenase by malonate
d. A non-competitive inhibitor binds the enzyme, at a site distinct from that which binds the substrate
Ans: c
38. The enzyme involved in the crossing over between two homologous chromosomes is
a. Nuclease
b. Recombinase
c. RNA polymerase
d. DNA polymerase
Ans: b
39. Enzyme enolase catalyses the conversion of 2PGA to phosphoenolpyruvic acid in presence of which cofactor?
a. Mn
b. Fe
c. Mg
d. Zn
Ans: c