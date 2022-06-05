Nalgonda: 12-year-old girl commits suicide after being scolded by mother

Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Nalgonda: A 12-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping into Nagarjuna Sagar Project after she got scolded by her mother on Sunday. The victim was Kethavath Meghana, who completed her Class 5 exams from State Tribal Welfare Residential School for Girls at Suryapet. She came to her home at Hill Colony in Nagarjuna Sagar for summer vacation.

According to the police, Meghana’s mother chided her on Saturday for spending more time on mobile phone. Hurt by her mother’s scolding, the minor girl left the house on Saturday evening and committed suicide by jumping into Nagarjuna Sagar Project near launch station. While searching for her, her relative found her chappals near the launch station and alerted the police. With the help of the swimmers, the police fished out her body from the waters. The girl student might have returned to the residential school in a week, but ended her life on a petty issue.

The body of Meghana has been shifted to Kamala Nehru Hospital at Nagarjuna Sagar.