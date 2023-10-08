Nalgonda: Dalit Bandhu helps youngster become movie director

Nalgonda district Collector R V Karnan and Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy were releasing the first look poster of “The Cop”, which was produced by a dalit bandhu beneficiary Goutham Krishna at a program held at Nalgonda on Sunday

Nalgonda: The words of GS Goutham Krishna from Huzurabad, who fulfilled his dream of becoming a movie director with funds from the Dalit Bandhu scheme, are inspiring about 1,100 beneficiaries of the second.

Even officials and elected representatives were surprised on Sunday to know that a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary had set up a movie production house, produced a successful movie and was now preparing for the second.

It was two years ago that the then Karimnagar District Collector RV Karnan, after hearing about Goutham Krishna’s interest in movies that he called the youngster from his home in Bethigal village of Veenavanka mandal of Huzurabad constituency. He made arrangements for the youngster to become a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary and sanctioned him cameras and other equipment under the scheme.

After getting transferred to Nalgonda, Karnan invited Goutham Krishna to share his experiences and inspire the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in Nalgonda district.

Sharing his experience, Goutham Krishna said he had set up Amma Productions with the Rs.10 lakh he got under Dalit Bandhu and started production of a Telugu movie ‘Time Pass Love Ante’ and released it on an OTT platform. As his movie got a 9.1 rating, he got good revenue. Now, he is spending busy with another project titled ‘The Cop’, which has veteran hero Suman in the main role.

Karnan said he was happy that Goutham Krishna had proved himself and Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to be inspired by him to choose units that would help them realize their dreams.

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy released the first look poster of ‘The Cop’ movie on the occasion and distributed proceedings of Dalit Bandhu to the beneficiaries.