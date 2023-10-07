Special Mee Seva Centres to provide certificates to Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries: Collector

The Collector said that the selection of the units should be properly thought out before a taking a decision. The Telangana government wants dalits to grow economically, to stand on their own feet and provide employment to others.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:45 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Khammam: Special Mee Seva Centres would be set up to provide the necessary certificates to Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries, informed district Collector VP Gautham. The Collector visited Kalakota village in Bonakal mandal of Madhira constituency in the district on Saturday and inspected Dalit Bandhu survey.

He interacted with the beneficiaries and told them to take advantage of the Dalit Bandhu units to grow financially. Gautham visited the houses of Thotapalli Murali, Thotapalli Ratnakar and B Samuel in the village and interacted with them. He enquired about their families’ financial situation, what their work was, what units they were planning to select and whether they had previous experience.

He advised the beneficiaries to select the units which the family members could manage on their own and the units that have demand in the market. He told the officials to distribute pamphlets on the Dalit Bandhu Scheme objective and list of units and create awareness.

There should be a discussion on Dalit Bandhu units among the beneficiaries and in their colonies, Gautham suggested. Five special officers have been appointed for five clusters each in Bonakal mandal for the scheme implementation. Special officers, ZP CEO VV Apparao, District Welfare Officer Suma and others were present.