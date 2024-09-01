Nalgonda in Telangana records highest rainfall since 1979

Relentless rain leaves one person dead, many families stranded in low-lying areas

1 September 2024

Nalgonda: Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, with Kodad town and its surrounding villages bearing the brunt of the downpour.

The region, which has been witnessing torrential rain since Saturday night, recorded a staggering 29.6 cm of rainfall in less than 12 hours — the highest the area has received since 1979, according to officials.

The relentless rain has left one person dead and many families stranded in low-lying areas.

Tragically, Nagam Ravi, the driver of one of the two cars washed away in a drain near Bharati Public School in Kodad municipality, was found dead on Sunday morning.

Emergency services are working to rescue marooned families and provide relief to affected areas.

The local administration has urged residents to stay indoors and avoid venturing into flood-prone zones.