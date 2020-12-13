Nalgonda: Members of Telangana Rythu Sangam burn Jio SIMs, Adani products

They participated in the protest demonstration, raising slogans demanding repeal of the three farm laws that were detrimental to the interests of farmers and agriculture sector

Nalgonda: Members of Telangana Rythu Sangam on Sunday burnt Jio SIMs and products of Adani company at Subash statue near RTC bus stand in Nalgonda protesting against the three anti-farmer laws of the Centre.

They participated in the protest demonstration, raising slogans demanding repeal of the three farm laws that were detrimental to the interests of farmers and agriculture sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Paladugu Nagarjuna of Rythu Sangam said the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act would promote monopoly by corporate sector in agriculture sector in the country. The Centre should also withdraw Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, which seeks to introduce contract farming system in the country.

He also urged the Centre to release the required funds for National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The Centre should enact a law to provide legality to Minimum Support Price and measures to control prices of essential commodities, he added.

