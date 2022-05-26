Nalgonda: Palle Prahathi changes the face of villages

Published Date - 10:55 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Palle Pakruthi Vanam developed at Srinivas Nagar of Miryalaguda mandal in Nalgonda district under Palle Pragathi Programme.

Nalgonda: The villages, which struggled for safe drinking water before 2014, have witnessed a sea change in Nalgonda district with the development of basic amenities and infrastructure development in the last seven years. Palle Pragathi, which was launched by the State government in 2015 and aimed at all-round development of the villages in the State, has brought a qualitative change in the lives of the people in rural areas by ensuring healthy and problem-free living conditions to them.

In addition to creating a pleasant atmosphere with Palle Pakruthi Vanams, cleanliness and sanitation were also improved in all 844 grama panchyats in 31 mandals in the district. All the grama panchayats have been equipped with tractors, trolleys and tankers for multi-purpose uses. They were instrumental in collecting household wastes, shifting them to dumping yards and watering the saplings planted in the villages.

Palle Pakruthi Vanams have added beauty to the villages as well as created lung space for the rural people on par with urban dwellers.

Plantation of saplings was completed 100 per cent in 1,426 Palle Pakruthi Vanams and some of them have developed as colorful mini-parks. As 155 Bruhath Palle Pakruthi Vanams (BPPV) were proposed in the district, the land was identified for 108 BPVVs and works of 30 BPVVs (20 percent) were completed.

Multi-layer avenue plantation was also complete authorities ensuring 100 per cent target of 250 kilometers stretch of the roads in the district. To ensure cleanliness in the villages, dumping yards were constructed in all 844 villages and compost preparation was started at all of them.

Nalgonda district stood at second place in the State in terms of the survival of saplings planted under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) by securing 97.74 percent of survival. Out of planted 17,64,790 saplings in 2021-22, about 17,24,977 saplings survived. Speaking to Telangana Today, District Panchayat Officer Vishnu Vardhan said that they have taken up plantation in 10 per cent of the area allocated for the parks by realtors in their ventures.

