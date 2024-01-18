Nalgonda: Police resorts to mild lathi-charge on villagers at Velminedu

Nalgonda: The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge on the villagers of Velminedu when they pulled down the tents erected by a company for public hearing on January 19.

A public hearing was planned by the Pollution Control Board and Forest Department on the proposed expansion of the unit of MPL Steel Industries at Velminedu. People already complained to the district authorities, saying that the company was causing pollution in the area and were opposing its expansion.

Angry villagers removed the tents set up by the company and Chityal police used mild force to disperse the villagers. An environmentalist, who wished to remain anonymous said villagers were initially hoping that local youth would get jobs. More than half a dozen companies, which setup units at Velminedu, caused pollution of air and ground water in the area. The worried villagers were now opposing the expansion of any existing units located near their village.