Watch: Real-life Bunty & Babli flee after chain snatching in Nalgonda

The incident happened near Yarragandlapally of Marriguda mandal in Nalgonda district on Friday evening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 09:59 PM

Nalgonda: In a episode reminiscent of the Bollywood flick ‘Bunty & Babli’, in which the principal characters tricked and robbed others to lead a lavish life, a man and woman in Nalgonda snatched a gold chain from a woman after getting friendly with her and then sped off on a scooter.

The incident happened near Yarragandlapally of Marriguda mandal in Nalgonda district on Friday evening. According to Marriguda Sub-Inspector Ranga Reddy, the man and woman, suspected to be lovers, were moving on a scooter towards Marriguda and offered a lift to a woman, Sathu Sunitha, at Yaragandlapally, promising to take her to Marriguda.

Sunitha accepted their offer and sat between them on the scooter. After reaching the outskirts of the village, the couple snatched her four tola gold chain. As Sunitha raised an alarm, local people rushed to her aid and tried to nab the couple, who by then took a U-turn and sped off towards Hyderabad. The scooter had no number plate.

Though local people chased them on bikes, the duo managed to escape. A person, who chased the couple on his bike, managed to shoot a video of the chase and the culprits. The video went viral on various social media platforms.

After the victim filed a complaint with the police, the police identified the young couple through CCTV footage. The Devarakonda DCP, who is investigating the case, has formed four special teams to nab the couple.