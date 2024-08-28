Nalgonda: Protests mar Sangam dairy outlet opening

Dairy farmers staged a protest demanding payment of dues owed to them by VT Dairy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 03:31 PM

Nalgonda: Dairy farmers stalled the opening of the Sangam Dairy outlet at Srinivasnagar in Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district, triggering tension on Wednesday. They staged a protest demanding payment of dues owed to them by VT Dairy. The dairy outlet was acquired by the Sangam dairy through bank auction.

The bank officials had auctioned the facility to recover the dues owed by VT Dairy. Farmers from the surrounding villages and even some workers of VT Dairy joined the protests. Farmers accused that the management of Sangam Dairy had colluded with the bank officials to take over the dairy facility without settling the outstanding dues owed to them by VT Dairy.