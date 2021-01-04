Nalgonda: RMPs warned against conducting gender tests

He said it had also been brought to his notice that some doctors were also performing surgeries without having required qualification.

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath on Monday warned of stringent action against Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) involved in conducting sex determination tests.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of Indian Medical Association and RMPs here, Ranganath said that it had came to his notice that some RMPs were involved in sex determination tests which attracts punishment under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

“Some RMPs are conducting sex determination tests with the help of some people to make money,” he said, and pointed out that there was disparity in the sex ratio in the district. “Couples not interested in having a girl child have been taking the help of such RMPs and aborting pregnancies after getting to know the gender of the foetus through these tests,” he said.

He said it had also been brought to his notice that some doctors were also performing surgeries without having required qualification. RMPs are permitted only to extend first aid to patients, but some of them are even running hospitals in violation of the rules, he noted. The RMPs, he observed, were adding Dr as prefix to their names and setting up boards in violation of the law. Even MBBS doctors are not eligible to perform surgeries, he added.

The SP said that an action plan would be prepared after discussing the matter with the District Collector and officials of Medical and Health Department to check sex determination tests, which were conducting by some persons in the district. He told that the police would conduct raids through out the district to find the persons, who were involved in conducting sex determination tests.

Deputy Superintendents of Police Venkateshwar Reddy and Anand Reddy, IMA Neelagiri branch president Dr Pulla Rao and others also attended the meeting.

