Nalgonda stands at 10th place in inter results

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Nalgonda: The Nalgonda district stood at tenth place in the state in Intermediate results by registering 68 pass percentage. The district stood in 14th place in IPE examinations of 2019-20 and 20th place in examinations of 2018-19.

In the results of IPE examinations 2021-22, out of 16,061 second years students appeared for examinations, 10,965 students passed (68%). Out of 16,240 first year students appeared for the annual examinations, 9,805(61%) passed in the results. Nalgonda district stood in sixth place in both intermediate first year and second years results of IPE.

Suryapet district stood in 34th place by registering 56 pass percentage. Out of 7,365 second year students appeared for IPE examinations, 4,172 students passed. Out of total 7,178 first year students appeared for the examinations, 3,714 students passed, which was 51 pass percentage.

Yadadri-Bhongir district stood in 19th place by registering 65 pass percentage in the IPE results. Out of 5,426 students appeared for the examinations, 3,576 students have passed.