Nalgonda Zilla Parishad adopts resolution on paddy procurement

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy was attending special general body meeting of Nalgonda Zilla Parishad on Sunday

Nalgonda: The Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Sunday adopted a resolution demanding the Centre to procure paddy of Yasangi crop season from the State.

The general body meeting was called by Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy was taken up single point agenda of the resolution. The meeting was unanimously passed resolution on the matter.

Narender Reddy said that the resolution would be sent to the Centre through the State government. He reminded that all Mandal Parishad general body meetings, grama panchayats, market committees and cooperative societies have already passed such resolution and submitted the resolution copies at the office of the MLAs of their assembly constituencies.

Attending the general body meeting, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said that the TRS members and farmers should get ready to participate in an intensified agitation spearheaded by the Chief Minister K Chankdrashekhar Rao against the anti-farmers policies of the Centre. Highest number of the farmers in Telangana would face hardship due to the decision of the Centre not to procure paddy. It would adversely affecting the marketing facility to the paddy produced by the farmers in Yasangi crop season. The decision of the Centre would result in no paddy procurement in the Yasangi crop season. The TRS agitation would continue until reconsider of the decision by the Centre on the paddy procurement, he added.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLC M Koti Reddy, MLAs Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Chirumarthi Lingaiah and N Bhasker Rao were also attended ZP general body meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .