By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, is offering eight two-year MA programmes and 17 one-year advanced diploma programmes through open and distance learning mode.

The last date to apply for the said programmes through the link https://apply.nalsar.ac.in/ddeapplicationform is August 10. For more details, students can visit the website https://nalsarpro.org/, contact 70755 89600 or email at ddeadmissions@nalsar.ac.in.