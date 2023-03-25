NALSAR University to conduct Zera’23 on April 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: A culmination of various cultural, management, sports, and literary events, the students of NALSAR University have incubated Zera: The Beginning.

This one-day event aims to unite competing enthusiasts nationwide to showcase their talent in the cultural extravaganza with academic indulgence on April 2. Organized by undergraduate management students, Zera’23 marks the inception of the IPM Flagship Fest and invites all students to take the opportunity to present themselves in a new light and mark their own new beginnings.

The events are lined up all day, online and offline, ending with a spectacular DJ Night bringing the fest to a close. Register now to have a fun-filled day, and contact 91 9061127007. You can also register on: https://unstop.com/festival/zera-the-beginning-department-of-management-studies-doms-nalsar-university-of-law-hyderabad-118706

