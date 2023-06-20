Namaste India Foundation, Telangana Yoga Association line up events on International Yoga Day

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Namaste India and Telangana Yoga Association have lined up their yoga sessions in different parts of the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, Namaste India and Telangana Yoga Association have lined up their yoga sessions in different parts of the city on Wednesday.

The sessions will be held at NMDC, Masab Tank, from 7 am to 8.30 am, Telangana Vishwa Mahila University (Koti Women’s college) from 9 am to 10.15 am, Sarojini Naidu Vanita Mahavidyalaya women’s college in Nampally from 10.30 am to 12 noon, Global Institute Of Hotel Management at Bagh Lingampally from 3 pm to 4.30 pm, Kasturba Gandhi College at West Marredpally from 10.30am to 11.30 am and Thermo Cables Pvt Limited from 9 am to 4 pm.

“Namaste India Foundation, is a non-governmental organisation promoting health and wellness for 15 years through yoga, sports competitions, and conferences,” said Brij Bhushan Purohit, senior vice-president, Telangana Yoga Teachers Coordination Committee (TYTCC).

Further details can be had over Ph. 8886665690 or 985066321.