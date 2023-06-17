Five day yoga camp starts in NTPC Ramagundam

A five-day yoga camp began on Saturday at Ambedkar Park, National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam here

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

NTPC officials practicing yoga while participating in yoga camp held at Ambedkar Park on Saturday

Peddapalli: A five-day yoga camp began on Saturday at Ambedkar Park, National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam here, ahead of the International Day of Yoga scheduled on June 21.

Leading the event, Executive Director, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana) Sunil Kumar said the addition of nature and fresh air helps make yoga and exercising fun and therefore more effective.

He urged the gathering on making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health.

NTPC Ramagundam recognizes the benefits of yoga which was an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition, thereby making relentless efforts to provide a holistic approach to health and well-being apart from striking a balance between all aspects of life through yoga, open gym, etc, he said.

Chief General Manager (project) Prasenjit Pal, GM (O&M) Atul Kamlakar Desai, GM (Maintenance) AC Thakur, GM (Ash Dyke Management) Rabindra Patel, Head of HR department Bijoy Kumar and others were present.