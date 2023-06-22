| Deepika Padukone Asks Fans To Guess Her Yoga Pose In New Post

Deepika Padukone took to social media and shared an image of herself performing a rather complex pose, showing off her flexible body.

By ANI Updated On - 01:11 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone‘s Instagram post on International Yoga Day turned into a quiz session.

On Wednesday night, the ‘Piku’ star took to social media and shared an image of herself performing a rather complex pose, showing off her flexible body.

In the caption, Deepika asked her fans if they know the name of the asana. And guess what? Actor Alia Bhatt gave a right yet funny answer.

, “How many of you know what this asana is called? #worldyogaday,” Deepik wrote.

Alia was prompt to reply as she commented, “Puppy pose,” along with a nerd face emoji.

Actor Karan Tacker wrote, “Child pose.”

“Falling on your parents feet for Goa trip permission asana,” a social media user quipped.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film ‘Project K’ opposite actor Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

She also has Siddharth Anand’s next aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year’s biggest hit, ‘Pathaan’. ‘Fighter’, which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

If reports are to be believed, Deepika has a special dance number in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’. Actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will also share screen space with SRK in the film, which is billed as a project with high-octane action sequences. It will be out in September 2023.