Mancherial: Inmates of Luxettipet sub-Jail celebrate International Yoga Day

Yoga was being taught to inmates of the jail in order to reform them mentally, physically and spiritually by hiring an instructor, said prison’s superintendent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Inmates of a sub-jail perform Yoga asanas to mark International Yoga Day observed in Luxettipet on Wednesday.

Mancherial: The ninth International Yoga Day was celebrated on the premise of the Luxettipet town sub-jail on Wednesday.

The prison’s superintendent T Swamy said that yoga was being taught to inmates of the jail in order to reform them mentally, physically and spiritually by hiring an instructor. He stated that some of the inmates were regularly practising yoga and were transformed in many ways. Earlier, inmates performed various asanas to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, members of Sri Baghavadgeeta Adyayana Mandali observed the international yoga day. They demonstrated some of the tough asanas as part of the celebrations held in Mancherial town. Women and children who underwent a summer coaching provided by Vanitha Vakku, a voluntary organization, also performed yoga on the occasion.

