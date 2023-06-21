KITS Warangal marks International Yoga Day with special session

Yoga day held at KITSW in Hanamkonda on Wednesday

Hanamkonda: The Department of Physical Education at Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITSW), has organised a special yoga practice session on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Principal Prof K. Ashoka Reddy stressed the significance of yoga in promoting a healthy lifestyle. He highlighted that yoga aims to bring balance into our lives while aiding in stress reduction and enhancing overall well-being. Administrative Officer Prof P. Ramesh Reddy, who presided over the event, stated that approximately 100 individuals actively participated in the yoga session. The session focused on showcasing the benefits of yoga for lung health and mental tranquillity. Assistant physical directors Nagaraju and Mahesh led the yoga session, while the event was attended by the Head of the Department of Physical Sciences Dr D Prabhakara Chary, faculty members, and students.