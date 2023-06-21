Singareni celebrates International Yoga Day

Yoga offers an effective method of managing and reducing stress, anxiety and depression, hence everyone should practice it regularly, SCCL General Manager M Suresh observed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Yoga offers an effective method of managing and reducing stress, anxiety and depression, hence everyone should practice it regularly, SCCL General Manager M Suresh observed

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) organised yoga sessions for its employees on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Singareni Bhavan on Wednesday.

General Manager(Coordination) M Suresh, who participated in the yoga session, informed that in order to keep its employees healthy Singareni had set up yoga centres in all its units over two decades ago. Yoga offers an effective method of managing and reducing stress, anxiety and depression, hence everyone should practice it regularly, he observed.