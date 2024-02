Namasthe Telangana photographer dies of heart attack

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 February 2024, 01:25 PM

Hyderabad: Narre Rajeshwar, a senior photographer with Namasthe Telangana newspaper passed away on Saturday, after suffering a heart attack. He was 45.

He is survived by two daughters and wife.

Rajeshwar complained of chest pain on Friday night and admitted to a private hospital in Malakpet for treatment where he breathed his last.