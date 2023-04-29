Name Mallanna Sagar canals after CM KCR: Speaker Pocharam

Siddipet: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has suggested that State government to name Mallanna Sagar canals as KCR Canal-1 and KCR Canal-2, honouring Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for completing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) within a short span of time.

Srinivas Reddy along with elected representatives of Kamareddy district and officials have visited the Mallanna Sagar project and intake well from where the water will be drawn to fill Nizam Sagar Project to cater to the needs of Kamareddy district. Since a tunnel is also being dug as part of the project, Reddy and the team also examined the progress of the works of the tunnel on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the Speaker said that he never saw such a Chief Minister in the 47 years of his political career. Stating that the union government had named Nagarjuna Sagar canals after the then Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri for their support in completing the project, Reddy said the Telangana Chief Minister deserved to be honoured by naming the canals after him for his visionary work. KLIS would provide irrigation water to 50 lakh acres across 13 districts.

Stating that the Nizam Sagar project, the lifeline of Kamareddy district, was getting 1,000 cusecs of water already from Kondapochamma through Haldi Vagu, he said the canal was being built to supply 3,000 cusecs each to Nizam Sagar and Singur projects. Whenever the Singur does not need any inflows, the Speaker said the 6,000 cusecs of water can be pumped into Nizam Sagar which will put an end to the drinking and irrigation water shortage in Kamareddy district.

Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde, Narsapur MLA Ch Madan Reddy, Collector Siddipet Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar and others were present.