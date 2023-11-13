Nampally fire accident: Telangana govt announces Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia to kin of victims

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister K T Rama Rao along with minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the spot and sought details of the incident from the rescue operation staff.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:48 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia to the kin of victims in massive fire accident at Bazar ghat in Nampally on Monday.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao along with minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the spot and sought details of the incident from the rescue operation staff.

Minister KTR said that the incident is unfortunate and expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased.

Speaking to the media persons, KTR said that the reason behind the incident would be known after the investigation into the incident.