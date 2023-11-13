Hyderabad: Nine persons feared dead in fire accident at Nampally

The fire started around 9.30 am when a mechanic was taking repairs of a car in the cellar of the building when a spark ignited and the diesel stored in some container caught fire.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:28 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Nine persons died when fire broke out at a residential building located at Bazaar Guard in Nampally on Monday morning.

According to the officials, the fire started around 9.30 am when a mechanic was taking repairs of a car in the cellar of the building when a spark ignited and the diesel stored in some container caught fire. Soon the fire spread and some chemical drums stored in the cellar also caught fire resulting in thick smoke and subsequent huge fire.

“Nine people died due to asphyxiation. Three more whose condition was serious were rushed to the hospital,” said DCP Central Venkateshwarlu.

The deceased have been identified as Md. Azam (58), Rehana Sultana(50), Faiza Sameen (26), Thahoora fareen (35), Tooba (6), Tarooba (13), Md. Zakeer Hussain (66), Hasib-ur-rahman (32) and Nikath Sultana (55).

The fire department personnel with the help of ladders rescued people from the upper floors.

The fire officials pressed in half a dozen fire tenders to the spot.

The officials are investigating.