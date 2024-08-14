Nandamuri Balakrishna not to star in Telugu remake of ‘Aavesham’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 11:45 AM

Hyderabad: Recent buzz in the film industry suggested that Nandamuri Balakrishna might headline the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit ‘Aavesham,’ which stars Fahadh Faasil.

However, reports now confirm that the ‘Lion’ actor has not agreed to the project, and no other actors from the Telugu film industry have stepped forward to take on the role.

According to reports, Balakrishna chose to opt out of the remake because he prefers roles that are positive and inspiring, avoiding characters with dark or negative traits.

It is also reported that no formal discussions about the remake have taken place. Additionally, the actor is currently busy with multiple film commitments, which may have influenced his decision.

‘Aavesham,’ directed by Jithu Madhavan, features Fahadh Faasil as Ranga, a local gangster. The film follows three teenagers who have just begun their college journey in Bengaluru.

As they face ragging from senior students, they seek help from Ranga, but the gangster soon becomes a problem in their lives, adding both comedic and emotional layers to the story.

The Malayalam film, co-produced by Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Anwar, and Rasheed, was released in theaters on April 11. It is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Malayalam, while the Hindi version can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.