| Nandyal Two Dead One Missing As Boat Capsizes In Owk Reservoir

Nandyal: Two dead, one missing as boat capsizes in Owk reservoir

The boat entered the waters with 12 tourists and capsized with water gushing in suddenly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Representational Image

Nandyal: A tourist boat capsized in Owk reservoir in the district on Sunday, leaving two dead while another was feared drowned.

The boat entered the waters with 12 tourists and capsized with water gushing in suddenly. While 11 persons were brought ashore, a woman, Sajida, went missing.

After reaching the shore, Asa Bee, 28, died while another woman Noorjhan, 37, breathed her last in the Banaganapalli hospital. Two others are undergoing treatment in Kurnool hospital.