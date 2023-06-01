Nani 30 next schedule will be shot in Coonoor

Nani 30 stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director for the much-awaited film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:22 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: Nani 30 is Nani’s untitled upcoming film after the blockbuster Dasara. The film is being directed by Shouryuv and produced by Vyra Entertainments. The makers announced that Nani 30 will be released on December 21 this year.

Nani 30 shooting was held in Mumbai last week. The makers built a beautiful location in Mumbai which looks like a foreign set. The shoot was wrapped a couple of days back. Baby Kiara Khanna who played Nani’s daughter in the film finished her part in the shoot with this schedule.

Today, the makers released a video on the bank of the Mumbai beach stating that the Nani 30 Mumbai schedule was wrapped. They also announced that the next schedule will begin shortly in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. It is known from internal sources that the Coonoor schedule will be for 10 days.

The film stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director for the film.

It is expected that the makers would release any promo from the film on the occasion of Father’s Day on June 15.

– Kiran