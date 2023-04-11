Srikanth Odela creates an unbelievable record with Dasara

Dasara, helmed by the visionary Srikanth Odela, has hit 2 million dollars at the US box office today. This is the first ever for Nani.

Hyderabad: Srikanth Odela surprised everyone with his extraordinary making skills in Dasara. He is undoubtedly one of the finest storytellers in modern Telugu cinema.

Credits go to Nani and the production company SLV Cinemas for delivering such a rare talent to Telugu cinema. Young, fresh, and creative blood like Srikanth should always get infused in the film industry, and that’s what happened with Dasara.

Srikanth has given Nani a 100 crore film with his very first attempt. Thanks to Srikanth Odela for raising the level, stardom, and market of Nani to another level. He will definitely carry this glory for a long time.

Meanwhile, Srikanth creates another record, this time at the US box office. Dasara hit 2 million dollars at the US box office today. This is the first ever for Nani. Also, Srikanth Odela adds his name to the record for the same feat. Srikanth Odela is the first debut director to hit the 2 million dollars mark at the US box office. This kind of achievement for a debutant is really huge, and Srikanth Odela is worth everything.

Now all eyes are on Srikanth Odela’s next film. The audience has huge expectations now for Srikanth, wanting to know if the young filmmaker can live up to the standards and success of Dasara. However, a few internal sources say that Srikanth has already received an offer to make a 100-crore film next. Let us wait and see what Srikanth has in store for us next. – By Kiran