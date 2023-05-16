Nani to launch ‘Mem Famous’ trailer on May 17

Mem Famous is an upcoming youthful entertainer which is going to be released on May 26

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:45 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Mem Famous is an upcoming youthful entertainer which is going to be released on May 26. The film’s teaser had a good vibe of youth. Now it’s time for the film’s trailer. The makers of Mem Famous released the update on its trailer today.

The makers of Mem Famous, Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films are doing promotions for the film with different celebrities. Celebrities are also stepping forward to encourage the new talent in the film. 35 members of the cast and crew of Mem Famous are making their debut with the film. Such a crazy film it is.

So far, Akkineni Akhil, Allari Naresh, Naga Chaitanya, and Vijay Deverakonda promoted the film with video bites. Now Nani is also going to join the list. As per today’s announcement, Nani is going to grace the pre-release event of the film.

Mem Famous trailer will be released on May 17 by Nani at Sandhya 70mm theatre at 5:30 pm.

So far, three songs have also been released from the film. The third song, a friendship song, was released today morning. Tharun Bhascker launched it.

Mem Famous is written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas, a young filmmaker from Telangana, who came from the background of short films and cover songs.

Also Read Adivi Sesh will join Vijay Antony for Bichagadu 2 pre-release event