‘Narappa’ wraps up shoot, to release on May 14

The movie is the Telugu remake of Tamil original Asuran, which was based on true incidents of Kilvenmani massacre in Tamil Nadu

Fans of Venkatesh Daggubati are eagerly waiting for his most-anticipated movie Narappa which will hit the theatres this summer. Post-pandemic, Venkatesh has two major movies F3 and Narappa which have been creating quite a buzz on social media.

Narappa is being bankrolled by Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners jointly with Venkatesh in the titular role. The movie is the Telugu remake of Tamil original Asuran, which was based on true incidents of Kilvenmani massacre in Tamil Nadu.

Sreekanth Addala is directing Narappa and producer Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu are jointly producing and is touted to be one of big-budget flicks in Telugu. National Award-winning actor Priyamani is reprising the role of Sundaramma, wife of Narappa in this film.

C/O Kancharapalem fame Karthik Ratnam is playing the role of Munikanna, elder son of Narappa. ‘Glimpse Of Narappa’ had been trending on YouTube ever since it was released recently by the makers.

The teaser which was released on the occasion of Venkatesh’s birthday received tremendous response. The unit has wrapped up the shoot that ended on Sunday. The team has also announced that after completing all formalities, Narappa will be released as a ‘Summer Special’ on May 14 worldwide. Naarappa also has Rao Ramesh, and Rajeev Kanakala as principal cast. Cinematography is by Shyam K Naidu while Mani Sharma has scored the music.

