Here is a list of Telugu movies you can watch on OTTs this week starting January 29

While some of the hit movies are already streaming on these platforms, some popular movies will be releasing soon.
Hyderabad: With multiple theatrical releases in the last couple of months, movie buffs who could not watch their favourite stars on the big screens will be eagerly waiting for some big-ticket films on OTTs. While some of the hit movies are already streaming on these platforms, some popular movies will be releasing soon.
Take a look at movies that are already streaming and movies that will be released soon. Find out where you can watch them:
Movie: Animal (Telugu Dub)
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol
Where to watch: Netflix (Streaming since January 26)
Movie: Vidhi
Cast: Rohit Nanda, Anandhi, Mahesh Achanta
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (Streaming since January 26)
Movie: Saindhav
Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Shraddha Srinath, Arya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (To start streaming from February 2)
Movie: Pindam
Cast: Srikanth, Kushi, Easwari Rao, Srinivas Avasarala, Ravi Varma
Where to watch: Aha (To start streaming from February 2)
Movie: Raa Raa Penimiti
Cast: Nandita Swetha, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Tanikella Bharani
Where to watch: Galaxy OTT & Hungama (Streaming since January 28)