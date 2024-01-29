| Here Is A List Of Telugu Movies You Can Watch On Otts This Week Starting January 29

Hyderabad: With multiple theatrical releases in the last couple of months, movie buffs who could not watch their favourite stars on the big screens will be eagerly waiting for some big-ticket films on OTTs. While some of the hit movies are already streaming on these platforms, some popular movies will be releasing soon.

Take a look at movies that are already streaming and movies that will be released soon. Find out where you can watch them:

Movie: Animal (Telugu Dub)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol

Where to watch: Netflix (Streaming since January 26)

Movie: Vidhi

Cast: Rohit Nanda, Anandhi, Mahesh Achanta

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (Streaming since January 26)

Movie: Saindhav

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Shraddha Srinath, Arya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (To start streaming from February 2)

Movie: Pindam

Cast: Srikanth, Kushi, Easwari Rao, Srinivas Avasarala, Ravi Varma

Where to watch: Aha (To start streaming from February 2)

Movie: Raa Raa Penimiti

Cast: Nandita Swetha, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Tanikella Bharani

Where to watch: Galaxy OTT & Hungama (Streaming since January 28)