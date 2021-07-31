Three Narayana students secure full score in JEE

Narayana Group executive director Puneet Kothapa congratulated the students on their success and thanked the teachers and parents for their contributions

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Three students of Narayana have secured 100 per cent score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in July 2021 session as per the preliminary key released by the National Testing Agency.

In a press release here on Friday, Narayana Group Managing Director Dr Sindhura Narayana said three students – P Veera Siva, Gaurab Das and K Rahul – have achieved subject wise 100 marks. After completion of all JEE Main sessions, final rankings would be announced, she said.

Narayana Group executive director Puneet Kothapa congratulated the students on their success and thanked the teachers and parents for their contributions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .