Narayana students shine in AP Eamcet

In a press release on Saturday, Narayana management said the institute had secured a total of 45 ranks in top 100 ranks

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Students of Narayana continued their victorious streak in AP Eamcet-Engineering, Medical & Agriculture 2020 results by securing top ranks in State.

In a press release on Saturday, Narayana management said the institute had secured a total of 45 ranks in top 100 ranks and 181 ranks in top 500, 336 ranks in top 1,000. Narayana Group managing director Dr Sindhura and director Sharani said that the results proved the fact that only Narayana can produce such top results.

Meticulous academic planning of Narayana was the reason why the students were coming out with flying colours in almost all the national and international competitive examinations, Dr Sindhura said. Sharani said the strong foundation given to students was the reason behind their good performance in national exams like JEE Mains, Advanced and NEET. Narayana executive director Puneeth Kothapa congratulated the students on their success and thanked the teachers and parents.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .