Narayanpet: Four persons, including child, killed as two bikes collide

Four people, including a child, were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes on Friday morning at Nallagattu village

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:21 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Representational Image

Narayanapet: Four people, including a child, were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes on Friday morning at Nallagattu village in Maganur mandal. The deceased persons were identified as Ashok, Anjaneyulu, Narsamma, and Anirudh.

Ashok was riding his bike when he collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction, which was being driven by Anjaneyulu. Anjaneyulu’s wife Narsamma and their son Anirudh were riding pillion on his bike.

All four people died on the spot. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was caused due to overspeeding. A case has been registered and the police are investigating.