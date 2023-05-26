Schools in Telangana gear up to reopen on June 12

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: With the countdown having begun for the reopening of the schools, students are just left with a couple of weeks to enjoy their summer break. The schools are set to reopen for the new academic year on June 12.

While the schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have already commenced the academic year 2023-24 in the months of March and April, the schools recognized by the State board will begin the academic year on June 12.

“After Class VIII annual exams, classwork for Class IX was held for one month and later we were given summer break till June 11. Though not much homework has been given by the teachers, my parents are insisting on studying concepts of Class IX. Currently, I am unwinding in my hometown,” said Irene, a Class IX student of private CBSE school.

For some, the vacations however did not mean much. Students particular of Class X, XI and XII are busy attending online classes being conducted by their school managements or preparing for the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in their vacation time.

“Despite being summer vacation, the school management has been taking online classes daily for about one hour in the morning,” a CBSE school student said.

With just couple of week left, even parents, too, are caught up in their ward’s preparations with shopping for notebooks, stationery, and textbooks, which have already hit the markets. Although teachers have been given summer vacation, they are asked to prepare lesson plans and submit the same.

“We have been asked to submit subject-wise lesson plans and content to be taught in the class. Prior to the vacation, the school management conducted training sessions on new and innovative teaching methods. Teachers are asked to report to the school on June 2,” a CBSE School Class XI and XII teacher said.

Badi Bata

Meanwhile, the School Education department is planning to hold Badi Bata (admission drive) in the government schools from June 1 to 9. As part of the drive, teachers will hold door-to-door campaigns to identify children and enroll them at the entry level in their respective schools.

Out of school children or dropped out students will also be identified and admitted to schools in appropriate class as per their age.