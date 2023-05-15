Narayanpet Collector suspends two revenue officials

The collector issued orders suspending Dy.Inspector of Survey, Musa, and License Surveyor Mallesh on charges of being negligent in performing their duties.

09:15 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Narayanpet: Collector Sri Harsha Koya has placed a Deputy Inspector of Survey and a License surveyor under suspension on Monday.

He also warned that strict action would be taken if the officials show laxity and carelessness in performing their duty.