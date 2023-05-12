Telangana’s warehouse capacity doubles over nine years

Niranjan Reddy said that BRS government had increased State's warehouse capacity from 36 lakh metric tonnes to 74 lakh metric tonnes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy inaugurates godown at Chalaparthy village in Warangal district on Friday.

Warangal: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that BRS government had increased State’s warehouse capacity from 36 lakh metric tonnes to 74 lakh metric tonnes over the past nine years.

He along with Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated a new 10,000 MT capacity godown at Chalaparthy village of Duggondi mandal, which the State Warehousing Corporation funded, on Friday.

In addition to opening the godown, they had handed over compensation cheques to farmers who suffered losses due to recent unseasonal rains.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Reddy credited the success of the Rythu Bandhu scheme with increasing the value of agricultural lands in Telangana’s rural areas.

He also mentioned that the United Nations had recognized the scheme’s effectiveness. He said that the government was increasing mechanisation to make agriculture a profitable occupation.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the state had improved its irrigation and drinking water facilities in many remote areas.

He announced that Rs 40 crore had been sanctioned for compensating farmers in the Narsampet Assembly constituency who suffered crop loss due to torrential rains.

Rao also stressed that Telangana was the only state in the country to offer Rs 10,000 in compensation to farmers who lose their crops due to untimely rains.

Local MLA Peddi Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, District Collector P Pravinya, and others attended the inauguration ceremony.