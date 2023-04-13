| Hmda Bags 25 Awards For Various Green Initiatives At 7th Garden Festival

Published Date - 08:31 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: With its various green initiatives, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had reaped a bountiful 25 awards in the Department of Horticulture’s 7th Garden Festival.

The HMDA initiatives won 13 first prizes and 12 second prizes which will be presented at Public Gardens by Agriculture Minister, Niranjan Reddy on Saturday. Director, HMDA Urban Forest, Dr B Prabhakar will receive the awards.

The HMDA won first prizes for its works at Tank Bund Landscapes, CM Camp Office, Raj Bhavan, National Flag, Sanjeevaiah Park, Formal Garden (NTR Garden), Dr. G.S Melkote Park, Narayanguda, Rajiv Gandhi Park, Vanasthalipuram, Indra Gandhi Rotary, Rock Garden, Rotary near HGCL office, Bull Rotary at Nanakramguda, Rain Garden in Begumpet and Crematorium at Fathulguda.

The second prizes were won by Lake View Park, Shastripuram Park, Bapu Ghat, Patelkunta Park, Rotary at Bongulur Interchange, ORR Road Median, Warangal Highway (NH-163) Road Median, Butterfly Garden, Rose Garden, Sanjeevaiah Samadhi, NTR Memorial and PV Samadhi.