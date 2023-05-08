Narayanpet: Three girls drown in Rakonda lake

Three girls drowned in a lake at Rakonda village in Marikal mandal of Naryanpet district on Monday

Narayanpet: Three girls drowned in a lake at Rakonda village in Marikal mandal of Naryanpet district on Monday. The deceased were Radhika (19) hailing from Rakonda village while the other two were Sravani (14), and Maheswari (13) from Patharsidi village in the district.

SI Hariprasad Reddy along with his team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the lake with the help of villagers. A case has been registered and the bodies were shifted to the district government hospital in Narayanpet for post-mortem.

According to villagers, the three girls with their families had returned to the village after attending a wedding in Hyderabad on Monday and the girls had gone to the nearby lake without informing their parents.

