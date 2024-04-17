Naresh Agastya, Megha Akash’s ‘Vikkatakavi’ reaches halfway mark

Titled ‘Vikkatakavi’, this web series has piqued the interest of movie enthusiasts, with its intriguing premise and unique storyline.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 06:11 PM

Hyderabad: Young actors Naresh Agastya, Megha Akash are coming together to entertain movie lovers with their upcoming webseries ‘Vikkatakavi’. The web series is bankrolled by Ram Talluri on SRT Entertainments, known for their interesting projects like Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’.

Naresh Agastya has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with his penchant for diverse genres and standout performances, earning acclaim for his roles in films like ‘Mathu Vadalara’, ‘MayaLo’, and ‘Dilwara’. Now, he is set to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming project helmed by director Pradeep Maddali.

Titled ‘Vikkatakavi’, this web series has piqued the interest of movie enthusiasts, with its intriguing premise and unique storyline. Zee5 is bringing this interesting and intriguing web series to the. Teja Desharaju provided an impactful story, intense screenplay and thought-provoking dialogues for the series.

Currently, the project is progressing at a rapid pace, with the filmmakers announcing the completion of 50% of the shoot. Adding to the excitement is the casting of the versatile actor Megha Akash in the lead role alongside Naresh.

Megha, known for her memorable performances in films like ‘LIE’, ‘Chal Mohana Ranga’, and ‘Petta’, brings her trademark charm and talent to ‘Vikkatakavi’ and is set to elevate the on-screen chemistry with Naresh.

‘Vikkatakavi’ promises to be a gripping narrative, marking the debut of the first-ever detective series in the backdrop of Telangana. Set in the picturesque village of Amaragiri in the Nallamalla forest, the story unravels the mysteries surrounding a 30-year-old curse that has haunted the villagers since the annexation of Hyderabad. As Detective Ramakrishna delves deeper into the village’s secrets, entwined with ancient folklore and contemporary intrigue, he races against time to decipher the enigmatic puzzle before the truth is lost forever beneath the waters of the impending Srisailam project.

The series also has Shiju Abdul Rasheed, Tarak Ponnappa, Ramya Ramakrishnan, Raghu Kunche, Rasha Kirmaani, Amit Tiwari, Raviteja Nannimala, Giridhar, Santosh Yadav, Sai Prasanna, Ashok Kumar K, and Ramarao Jadhav in the cast.

Music is by Ajay Arasada, while cinematography is by Shoeb Siddique.