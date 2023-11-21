ZEE5 sets Dec 8 premiere for Pankaj Tripathi-starrer ‘Kadak Singh’, film to be screened at IFFI

According to the makers, "Kadak Singh" follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav (Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past.

By PTI Published Date - 01:16 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

New Delhi: Thriller drama “Kadak Singh”, headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 8, the platform has announced. The film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

ZEE5 made the release date announcement on its official X page on Monday night. “Ek haadsa. 4 kahaaniyaan. 1 blurry truth. Will #KadakSingh be able to find his truth? Trailer Out Now! #KadakSinghOnZEE5 @TripathiiPankaj @parvatweets #SanjanaSanghi @JayaAhsan2,” the streamer said in the post.

“Kadak Singh” is produced by Wiz Films, HT Content Studio, and KVN and co-produced by Shyam Sunder and Indrani Mukherjee.

The film will be screened at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in the ‘World Gala Premiere’ section on Tuesday. It marks the debut production of Wiz Films. Viraf Sarkari, director of Wiz Films, said he has been working on the story of “Kadak Singh” for 12 years.

“And since then I’ve been working hard on the development of the film along with our director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and writer Ritesh Shah. It’s been a journey of hard work, dedication and passion and I am delighted it begins with a socially relevant film put together by a talented team of actors and technicians,” the producer added.

“Kadak Singh” also stars Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev.