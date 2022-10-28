Nargis Fakhri is back in Mumbai, is something big on the cards?

Hyderabad: Nargis Fakhri made her praiseworthy debut in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Rockstar’ and went on to play more versatile roles in ‘Madras Café’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Azhar’, ‘Housefull 3’, and others. She made her Hollywood debut with the spy action comedy ‘Spy’. Nargis has been out of the country for quite some time. The actor recently made her way back to Mumbai and it has created curiosity among her fans

Nargis has been travelling all of 2022 to Capri, Sardinia, Switzerland, Monaco, South of France — Cannes, Spain, London, Los Angeles, NYC, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Almafi coast, Dubai, Turkey, and other places. And now, the actor is back in the country and has been spotted at various parties and events.

On Diwali, she shared pictures in stunning traditional wear and wrote, “Back in the Bay & ready to play & celebrate. Happy Diwali Everyone! May the beauty of this Deepavali fill your homes with happiness & may the coming year provide you with all that brings you joy (sic).”

In a recent interview, the actor agreed to have started prep for some upcoming Bollywood projects. While she was away on her tour, she was indulging in Yoga and other activities to keep up with her shape. It seems like Nargis was away only to make a power-packed comeback and her zestful frame proves it all.