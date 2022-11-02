| Nargis Fakhri Is Back With Bang And These Are Three Stunning Looks Of Hers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:59 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: Nargis Fakhri recently made her way back to Mumbai. The fashionista had been travelling all of 2022 to several international locations and her recent comeback to the town has made quite a buzz. She is back with a bang and her renewed frame and looks have been the talk of the town lately. The fashion muse has been making a statement with her looks and traditional attires, and we couldn’t help but bring those here.

The Golden aura

Shining like a star, Nargis exuded an aesthetic golden aura in this shimmery lehenga. Ditching any heavy accessory, she chose to keep her look simple yet elegant and indeed stole the spotlight.

The Royalty

We fell head over heels for Nargis’ charm in this silver-layered lavender lehenga. She chose a stone-studded set to go with the royal piece. The purple eye makeup and pink glossy lips amplified the look and made several heads turn.

Aesthetic muse

Another traditional attire and the actor flaunts it with grace. For another enthralling look, Nargis opted for a beautiful multi-tone gota lehenga paired with a spaghetti strap blouse. The heavy jhumkas, the pretty potli bag and her charisma lighted up the ambience and we can’t help but fall in love with her more and more!

It seems like the actor was away only to make a zestful comeback and her gorgeous-than-ever frame has given her countless fans a heart-pound.